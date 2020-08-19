Ocean Springs drivers, businesses call CSX rail crossings ’a pain in the butt'

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s always heavier traffic as school begins and ends each day, but now the intersection of Holcomb Boulevard and Government Street is even more congested thanks to what’s going on, or not going on, at the railroad crossing.
Beginning this week, several heavily-traveled rail crossings in Ocean Springs have been shut down while CSX works on the lines. That means parents either have to leave much earlier to get their kids to school, or they have to get creative, like some folks who parked north of the tracks and walked south to Oak Park Elementary and Ocean Springs Upper Elementary.
At Hanshaw Road and Old Spanish Trail, it’s the same gridlock near Ocean Springs Middle School then down the road at the high school.
Over at Val’s Sports Bar and Grill on Government Street, the meatloaf and mashed potatoes are ready for lunch customers, that is, if they can make it there and if Val and her staff can get through the recent traffic labyrinth.
“It’s not very pleasant. It usually takes me about five minutes to get home. Yesterday it took about 35 minutes,” said Val Carr. “Traffic everywhere. It’s been bad. I don’t understand. Those kids have been out of school all summer long and they pick when school starts to do all this? There’s something wrong.”
CSX is hoping the work will turn out right and they can move on soon. Until then, people like Damion Woodring will have to continue the odyssey of driving to work all the way from Long Beach then running the CSX crossing gauntlet.
“We’re a bar so we’re already restricted to be closed at 11 p.m., so you have this going on, which could affect your lunch business and that’s when you’re trying to make your money now, so it gets to be a pain in the butt,” Woodring said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.