Make-A-Wish to host virtual Martini Shakedown fundraiser

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nonprofits across the country are suffering during the pandemic, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Mississippi is no exception.
This weekend, the organization will host the 16th Annual Martini Shakedown, but on a smaller scale. It’s the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year in South Mississippi.
Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will still go on, but it’ll look a bit different.
“It’s a hybrid event. Our sponsors are able to attend in person with a reduced capacity at the Biloxi Civic Center,” said Shellie Moses, Make-A-Wish South Mississippi director. “And we’re asking everyone else to join us and live stream the event.”
Moses said community support is needed now more than ever. Make-A-Wish is still working hard to grant all wishes that aren’t travel-related. She said right now, 160 kids with critical illnesses are waiting for wishes to be granted, and she expects that number to grow to around 300 in the next few months, especially once they resume granting travel-related wishes.
“Just in the last two months, just down here on the Gulf Coast region we received 15 new wishes. So, these kids are still out there,” Moses said. “They’re still being diagnosed in the midst of COVID, and they still need everybody’s love and support. They’re missing out on a critical part of their medicine right now which is the treatment of a wish.”
Moses said she’s hopeful that even with the changes to this year’s event, they’ll still be able to raise the funds needed to continue making wishes come true.
“The need is definitely out there because the wishes aren’t waiting and these kids in our local community need your support,” Moses said. “So no matter how big or how small it could be, you’re donating and you’re funding a wish that’s critical to these children and their treatment.”
For more information on how to virtually attend Saturday’s event or to donate, click here.
