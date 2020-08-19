Hot today with pop-up storms. Watching the tropics.

It’s going to be hot today with highs in the 90s! Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. A few heavy downpours are possible. Some showers may linger tonight. We’ll only cool down into the mid 70s by Thursday morning.
Hit or miss showers and storms will continue through Thursday and Friday. If we get more cloud cover and a little more rain, highs may top out in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, we are watching three tropical waves. A wave in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm. Forecast models show it moving into the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend into early next week. It’s too early to know if this will impact the MS Coast, but it bears watching. Another wave in the Central Atlantic has a very high chance of becoming a depression or storm. Some forecast models show it moving into the Gulf by next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty with its possible intensity or path. We’ll closely watch this as well. Finally, another wave is coming off of the coast of Africa. It has a low chance for development at this point. It’s will be moving over the open Atlantic this week.
