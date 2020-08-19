Gulfport man charged with aggravated assault in shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is now under arrest in connection with a shooting on Pass Road. It happened Thursday, August 13, around 11:00 p.m. at Gulf Mist Apartments.
When officers arrived at the scene, two people identified Samuel Galloway, 22, as the man who shot at them. Officers also found bullet holes in the wall of an apartment.
Galloway is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into a vehicle, and two counts of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $500,000.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
