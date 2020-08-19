COVID-19 stops the good times from rolling for one South Mississippi Mardi Gras Krewe

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We are less than six months away from Fat Tuesday, and already COVID-19 has officially claimed one krewe’s celebration.
The Southernettes, the longest established women’s krewe on the Gulf Coast, announced the cancellation of their coronation ball planned for January. The krewe has been around since 1975 and for the third time ever, their season has been cut short. Last time it was because of Hurricane Katrina. This time it’s coronavirus.
“We took a lot of thought and consideration into this decision. We just felt it was in the best interest of the participants and our club as a whole to put it on hold for a year and to take their health and well-being into consideration,” said Southernettes President Valerie Verecker Moore. “There’s a lot of what-ifs right now that we can’t answer and that we weren’t going to be able to answer for months. One of those was the capacity of the Civic Center. Right now it’s at 25%. We don’t know if that’s going to be 100% by January or not, and that’s a big deal for us.”
With the cancellation of the coronation ball, Verecker hopes to be able to unwrap the Southernettes float and roll in their usual parades. One of those parades is the Krewe of Neptune, whose season is currently full steam ahead.
“Right now, Neptune is in normal mode. What we do takes a lot of time, a lot of planning, a lot of funding, and is not something that we can just plan at the last second,” said Krewe of Neptune President Gerald Everett.
Even though it’s business as usual, Everett is still urging his members and South Mississippi to heed precautions, in a Neptune way.
“Wear this mask today so we can wear our masks later on, and that’s what we’re doing. We have to go with normal business operations, but in the same sense, you know, we’re going to follow what the guidelines are and keep everybody safe,” Everett said.
The Captain of Carnival with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Jeff Elder echoed those same sentiments.
“We’re moving forward as if there’s going to be a Mardi Gras with the full knowledge that at some point we might have to cancel it,” Elder told WLOX. “Our royalty is in place for this year and they understand the situation. If Mardi Gras was going to be this weekend, we wouldn’t be able to have it. We’re going to hold off on making a final call until around December. We know what Mardi Gras means to the Gulf Coast and the financial impact it has, but we want to do things the right way,” Elder said.
