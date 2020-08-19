Chicago Mayor partially blames Miss. for city’s illegal guns, Gov. Tate Reeves responds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves responded to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after she blamed Mississippi and several other states for illegal guns in the city.
In an interview on MSNBC this week, Lightfoot spoke about the rampant gun violence in Chicago.
“Sixty percent of the illegal guns that come into Chicago every year are from out of state, from Indiana, from Mississippi, from other states that have lax gun laws,” she stated.
Y’all Politics asked Governor Reeves for a response to Mayor Lightfoot’s comments and this is what he said:
“This ridiculous conspiracy theory from the Chicago mayor—that Mississippians are to blame for the violence in her own city—is bizarre and pathetic,” Governor Reeves said. “No serious person could think that murders are out of control and people are burning police cars in Chicago because of Mississippi’s commitment to the constitution.”
Gov. Reeves also responded Wednesday stating, “The Chicago mayor says Mississippians are to blame for the out-of-control violence plaguing her city. It’s a pathetic excuse for the failure of left-wing experiments in undermining police and letting criminals run free.”
Read more at Y’all Politics.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.