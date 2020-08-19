Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast virtual hubs showing promise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a whole new world of learning thanks to the pandemic. But don’t worry, at the Boys & Girls Clubs, someone is there to help navigate it.
“We all know kids are going to stay focused for about five seconds,” said DeVonna Guy, Director of Program Services. “So, it’s our job to keep them focused and stay attentive to what the teacher is saying because kids are kids.”
Guy said the kids are adjusting to the new changes.
“They’re getting used to it. They are focusing more,” said Guy. “They’re starting to understand that it’s school now. I think in the beginning they were like well, this is going to be like we did in March. But, no, it’s school now.”
The virtual hub was offered as a way to serve some of the children after COVID-19 ended the traditional after-school program.
All of the 120 children, who are participating in the virtual hub at the Boys & Girls Clubs, were pre-registered. According to officials, a lot of parents have been asking about the program since school started.
“We know what works, and we can’t have a bunch of kids,” Guy added. “So, we try to do it case by case, and we have had a few that have signed up that decide to change their mind, yes.”
Kris Riley, Forest Heights Unit Director, said good relationships have helped make the effort a little easier.
“Any time you try anything new, it comes with some issues,” said Riley. “You know, we had some kinks we had to iron out. But, working with the school, partnering with the schools, partnering with the teachers, having a relationship with those guys has made it so much easier for me as a unit director.”
Riley is also optimistic on the future of the program.
“It’s going pretty smooth this week and hopefully, it’ll get better each day we do it.” said Riley.
For more information, check out https://www.bgcgulfcoast.org/
