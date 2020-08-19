August heat with hit-or-miss thunderstorms

Another August-like morning with warm and muggy conditions to start the day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index up to about 102 degrees. Take your umbrella just in case today since we have a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms, mainly after noon. New rain amounts of up to half-inch are expected. But, isolated higher totals are possible. Scattered thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. And hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. Over the weekend, expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday. And scattered showers on Sunday. Chances for rain showers will continue early next week. In the tropics, west-moving Tropical Wave Invest 97L was located in the central Caribbean Sea on Wednesday morning with a high chance to become a depression or storm. And west-moving Tropical Wave Invest 98L was located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles with a high chance to become a depression or storm. Unfortunately, there is still too much uncertainty to say exactly where 97L or 98L will ultimately go. But, forecast confidence is increasing that both of these tropical disturbances could be in or near the in the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend and through early next week since this is at least the third day in a row that computer models have shown such a scenario. While it’s still too early to call this a direct threat to Mississippi Coast, we are paying very close attention as we learn more in the coming days. Now would be a good time to review your general hurricane season plan with your family in case we are put under threat.