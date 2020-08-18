Women come together in Bay St. Louis to celebrate Ratification Day

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A local group joined the national celebration for Ratification Day of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Members of the Federation of Democratic Women got together at the Hancock County Courthouse to read the measure and talk about women’s representation struggles in the United States.
“We’re just a group of women that got together and said, ‘This is important,‘” Ruth Mitchell said. “Voting for women is important.”
Mitchell and other members felt that they had to honor women on the anniversary despite the pandemic. They said women throughout the country’s history have been through much worse.
The goal of the event was to teach about misrepresentation and promote a voice for all.
“If you’re not equal, how can you live in this country and live in a society?” Mitchell said.
As the group listened to the presentation, held up signs and even sang “God Bless America,” they felt a sense of empowerment.
“Look at all the things women can do now,” Mitchell said.
