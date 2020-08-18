Watching the tropics: Late August threat possible in Gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team continues to track two west-moving tropical disturbances: Invest 97L and Invest 98L.
97L was located in the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday morning. 97L has a medium chance to become a depression or storm according to the National Hurricane Center.
98L was located farther out over the open waters of the Tropical Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday morning, several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. 98L has a high chance to become a depression or storm by this weekend, according to NHC.
The next storm names on the list are Laura and Marco.
Strong high pressure across the Atlantic will likely prevent these two disturbances from being able to turn northward out to sea and will instead steer them westward toward the Gulf. Models suggest both of these tropical disturbances could arrive in the Gulf of Mexico at some point between this weekend and early next week.
This is at least the second day in a row that computer models have suggested a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. So, forecast confidence is increasing that there will be a tropical system in or near the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
As of Tuesday, it’s still too early to tell if these will impact the Mississippi Coast. But, we are paying very close attention as we learn more in the coming days.
The peak of hurricane season is near so be sure to review your general hurricane season plan in case the Mississippi Coast actually faces a threatening system.
