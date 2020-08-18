Trial for Moss Point mayor, wife accused of wire fraud delayed

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “We look forward to our day in court,” Moss Point Mayor Mario King told the press when he walked out of federal court July 10. Now, it looks like that day will come later than expected.
The trial for King and his wife Natasha has been delayed until Nov. 2. The two are accused of wire fraud, including pocketing money donated for city school programs.
The trial was originally set for Sept. 14, but the defense asked for more time to prepare, and a judge granted the request.
If convicted, they face up to five years on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on each of the 13 wire fraud charges. Each of the fourteen counts carries a maximum fine of $250,000.
