That Gumbo Life: Vintage furniture store ready to open new location in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - While small businesses struggle to keep their doors open during the health crisis, That Gumbo Life is preparing for its grand opening at a new location in Gautier.
The store specializes in restoring old furniture and creating custom works for clients, which has kept them busy since the start of the pandemic - especially during lockdown.
“You got a lot of time to focus on what was in your home,” said the store’s owner Monica Mingo. “So a lot of people were sitting there going, ‘You know I need a piece for here, or I need something for there or I need to get grandma’s chair reupholstered.‘”
And once customers were allowed back in stores, That Gumbo Life got with the times, changing the customer experience to keep clients and workers safe.
“I talk to (customers) on the phone, I’d send an invoice via email. We just learned to adapt,” Mingo said. “You know, no matter your safety level you still felt comfortable doing business with us.”
The crew stayed busy with their own personal style.
“Everything that we do, we try to do it as if it’s going to be in my house or her house and it’s going to be shown there,” said employee Robby Goff.
The business found so much recent success, it led to a new location coming soon.
“This is quadruple the space. We’re able to bring more things in. We’re very blessed to be able to continue to grow within this crisis,” said Mingo.
And a bigger space means more requests for custom furniture and repairs.
“It’s been gangbusters,” Goff said. “It hasn’t slowed up any. I’ve been as busy as I want to be.”
And for people interested in finding success with their own businesses, Mingo says the key is your neighbors.
“Tap into your small business friends for whatever you need. They are a community within a community and we just help each other out,” she said.
As for That Gumbo Life, the sky is the limit.
“It’s just going to be getting bigger and better. We’ll keep it up,” Goff said.
The store’s grand opening will be on Sept. 5. at the new storefront, which is located at 4353 Gautier Vancleave Rd. in Gautier.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.