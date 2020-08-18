Teachers union responds to executive orders signed by Gov. Reeves regarding extra curricular activities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Federation of Teachers- MS Union is speaking out on several of Governor Reeves orders regarding schools.
They are calling into question comments the governor made Sunday on Face The Nation. There he spoke about his decision to continue to push for in-person learning for all students.
The AFT-MS is concerned with his decision to accommodate fall sporting events including the presence of spectators.
You can read their statement here:
“On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves discussed his executive orders to accommodate fall sporting events at MS public schools, including the presence of spectators, on Face the Nation.
Many colleges and universities are sensibly moving their official programs to the spring, which questions the Governor’s claim that he feels this decision is necessary for those athletes looking for scholarships to college. Clearly, opportunities for athletes will still be available.
Sports should not be a reason to endanger our students and teachers. Moreover, in-person teaching and learning has to be reconsidered in light of Mississippi’s COVID-19 positivity rate being at 23%, the highest in the nation. It is possible to save the lives of our students and their families, teachers and school related personnel, if we just slow down.
Governor Reeves should encourage all superintendents to go to virtual learning; following the numbers reported on confirmed cases and the quarantine of students and staff.
The launching of new COVID 19 initiatives with telehealth coverage and testing of teachers and staff is commendable. However, do we want to continue disrupting teaching and learning with so many teachers and students at, or will go home under a 14 to 21 day quarantine?”
