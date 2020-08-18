Students kick off the school year in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Little feet marched through the halls of Central Elementary School on Tuesday. Despite having to wear masks, students were eager to meet new teachers and see old friends.
“Fourth grade has been good, but the mask isn’t really good,” said fourth-grader Kenzleigh Mckissick. “At least I get to see some of my friends and my teachers are really good.”
Fifty percent of George County students started school on Monday, and the remaining students returned on Tuesday. On Wednesday all traditional learning students in grades K - 8 will be back in the classroom.
“If you’re teaching, you love kids and we’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe. That is our top priority,” said fourth-grade teacher Christy Rouse. “I know education is important, and that is important, but the kids also love to socialize and they’re missing out on that, and even if they get to socialize in just a small group, at least they get to converse with each other.”
At George County High school, students in grades 9-12 are alternating days between traditional and virtual classes.
“I think so far I’ve done a good job addressing the students who are here in person and the students who are at home on their computers,” said computer science teacher Stephanie Long. “So far it’s just taking it day by day, learning as we go. I got the right tools set up and now we’re just ready to start learning.”
Long believes this school year could reshape the future of education.
“If we go into it with the right mindset, we can change education, and we can impact so many students and reach them in a way we may not have been able to in the past,” she said.
George County High School hopes to have all traditional learning students back in the classroom full time by Labor Day.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.