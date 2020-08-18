Stone County jail on lockdown as COVID-19 spreads in prisoners, guards

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County’s Regional Correctional Facility is now on lockdown as of Aug. 17.
Sheriff Mike Farmer told WLOX the lockdown became necessary after more inmates contracted COVID-19.
Last week, Farmer said 10 officers and two inmates had tested positive. Stone County now has five inmates who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those inmates are state prisoners, two others are federal prisoners.
The jail still has nine guards who are out and an additional guard who’s being tested for coronavirus. One guard has returned to work
Overall, the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility has 17 people dealing with COVID-19 symptoms or the actual virus.
