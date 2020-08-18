Saints complete first day of full-pad training camp

METAIRIE, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints held day one of full-pad training camp on Monday. A little later than usual, but certainly better late than never. As is the case with everything inside and outside of the sports world, things looked a bit different - it was only 90 minutes, and before it began, players and coaches had a checklist of things to do in order to follow proper COVID-19 protocol.
Despite a different routine and a shorter practice time, head coach Sean Payton liked what he saw.
“I thought we got a lot done in a short period of time,” Payton said. “Overall, I’m pleased with the conditioning level of these guys for the most part and we’ll look at the film. Seems like we’ve been going here for a while. Today obviously changed with the pads and from a period standpoint, we worked on a couple different things but overall, I was pleased.”
