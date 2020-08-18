Preseason Gridiron 2020: St. Patrick Fighting Irish

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Last year’s St. Patrick Fighting Irish squad jumped out to a 5-1 start entering the month of October. A big accomplishment for what was a very young team.
“The guys worked hard last year,” head coach Trey Bailey said. “We made a lot of positive steps and improvements, and we want to try and hit that and continue all the way through the season.”
This year, however, the Fighting Irish have something on their side that they did not have nearly as much of last year.
“Lots of experience. We’re bringing a lot back,” Bailey said. “Four starters on the offensive line, quarterback, tailback, receivers, most of the defense. A lot of experience, that’s going to help us out in the games.”
In terms of its value, that kind of experience is tough to put a price tag on. But the players are well aware of how it can help them grow together.
“It’s everything to me, man. Especially at running back,” senior running back Jadon Turner said. “I do what I do at running back, but it’s all on that line for me to get yards and make good plays. Having all these guys come back is just everything.”
“It’s made it a lot more team-building. We know each other, we know how we work,” senior defensive lineman Morgan Owen said. “We’re going to hit the other line harder than ever because we can trust each other.”
A run-heavy scheme in 2019 certainly paid off, as the Fighting Irish totaled well over 1,700 yards on the ground. But this season might look a little different.
“Pretty balanced offense, we’re going to be spreading the ball out more this year,” senior quarterback and free safety Adam Ritter said. “I think it’s going to be pretty balanced.”
“Consistency. Full-on, all the time, in your face,” Turner said. “Trying to get yards, always. Get more yards every down, and playing hard.”
Just weeks away from opening kickoff, the team is ready to build off of a year's worth of hard work.
“These guys showed up every day,” Bailey said. “We lifted three times a week over the summer. They showed up, they did everything we asked of them, and we’re ready to rock and roll.”
