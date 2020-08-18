Muggy morning. Hot afternoon. Perhaps a stray t-storm. Watching the tropics.

A muggy Tuesday morning is underway. This morning’s temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies today. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. And the heat index will be as hot as about 106 degrees. A mainly rain-free Tuesday for much of South Mississippi with only a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. And scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. In the tropics, west-moving Tropical Wave Invest 97L was located over the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday morning with a medium chance to become a depression or storm. And west-northwest-moving Tropical Wave Invest 98L was located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with a high chance to become a depression or storm. Models suggest both of these tropical disturbances could arrive in the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend through early next week. This is at least the second day in a row that computer models have suggested a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Right now, it’s still too early to tell if these will impact the Mississippi Coast. But, we are paying very close attention as we learn more in the coming days.