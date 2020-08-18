Mississippi voters must qualify to vote absentee for upcoming presidential election

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With the presidential election right around the corner, mail-in voting has been a hot topic nationwide. However, Mississippi is not a state that offers that option, but it does have absentee voting.
Mississippi voters must qualify to vote absentee. An absentee ballot is a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the local polls for whatever reason.
“Some of the reasons that are most selected are I will be outside the county on Election Day, someone that’s over 65 may request an absentee ballot, a student away at college,” said Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner.
Other reasons include work demands or their affiliation with the U.S. Armed Forces. With the pandemic, Ladner said state legislators have added to the list of who qualifies for absentee voting to include if you have COVID-19 or you are quarantined because of COVID-19. She added,
“If someone calls and says I just don’t want to go to the polls and there’s no underlying reason to go with that, there’s no category you would be able to comply with to get a ballot if that is the case,” she added.
Ladner encourages voters who may have questions about whether or not they qualify to absentee vote, the best thing to do is to contact your circuit clerk.
Voters can request an absentee ballot starting Sept. 21, and the deadline to vote absentee in-house is Oct. 31. Ballots that are mailed in must be postmarked with the day of the election, Nov. 3, and they will continue to receive those ballots up to five days after.
