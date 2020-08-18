Hot and sunny today. Watching the tropics.

In the tropics, we are watching two tropical waves. The first is in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, and it has a medium chance of becoming a depression or storm in the next five days. It could move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. It’s too early to know what areas it could impact or how organized it may become, but it bears watching. Another wave in the Central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm. Some models show that it could move into the Gulf by the middle of next week. Again, it’s too early to know many specifics with this system. The take away is that it’s important to know your hurricane preparedness plan since we’re entering the peak of hurricane season.