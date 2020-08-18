HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite looking like they’ve been shuttered, Harrison County Library System facilities are open for business. With many other entertainment options unavailable, librarians are hoping that people turn to reading.
Quiet courtyards and empty parking lots are not indicative of the services available at Harrison County’s libraries. As a matter of fact, even with restrictive guidelines and mandates in place due to the coronavirus, you can still check out books, movies, television shows, and even use the computers.
Unfortunately, according to Harrison County Library System Director Sarah Crisler-Ruskey, it’s not as easy as it used to be to take advantage of those services.
“The best thing to do is to email or call ahead, but they can just walk up. If it’s not busy, if we’re not at capacity, they can just come first-come, first-served basis and get a computer appointment or talk to the staff to get their books and things as needed,” Ruskey said. “We have a lot of electronic services. We have a ton of virtual programming. We have curbside service at all locations and computer appointments at most locations. We also have print, copy, fax curbside at most locations as well.”
With so few people aware that the libraries are even open, it’s given staff plenty of time to perfect their enhanced cleanliness systems.
“We’re also doing a lot of sanitizing and cleaning so the keyboards and the mouse and the surfaces for the computer use are wiped down,” she said.
In addition to the items that you would normally expect to be able to check out in a library, Ruskey said there are also online items available as well.
“It’s not the same, obviously, but one of the advantages is you can still go to the different Facebook pages, and the Harrison County page, and our YouTube channel to check out some lectures. We have some recipes. We have art classes. We have storytime. So, those are still there for people,” she said.
At the end of the day, Ruskey hopes that people use the opportunity that the pandemic is giving them.
“I hope they’ll take that opportunity. It really is a golden one, to get back into reading,” Ruskey told WLOX.
Library system locations available are as follows:
D'IBERVILLE - Jerry Lawrence Memorial Library
GULFPORT - Gulfport Public Library, Orange Grove Public Library
PASS CHRISTIAN - Pass Christian Library
SAUCIER - Saucier Children’s Library
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.