Harrison County Library System facilities are open for business

“The best thing to do is to email or call ahead, but they can just walk up. If it’s not busy, if we’re not at capacity, they can just come first-come, first-served basis and get a computer appointment or talk to the staff to get their books and things as needed,” Ruskey said. “We have a lot of electronic services. We have a ton of virtual programming. We have curbside service at all locations and computer appointments at most locations. We also have print, copy, fax curbside at most locations as well.”