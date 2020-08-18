Gulfport readies streets and sidewalks for aquarium visitors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There is a lot of pouring and paving going on in downtown Gulfport.
It's all being done in preparation for a special event.
“So if somebody is coming downtown, they will see a lot of road work and much of it is of course being done in light of the opening of the aquarium, which will be happening Aug. 29,” said City of Gulfport spokesperson LaShaundra McCarty.
The work will make it easier for pedestrians to make their way to and from the aquarium and downtown businesses.
“The goal is to have our streets and sidewalks ready for our new pedestrians and those who will be visiting the area in order to visit the aquarium,” McCarty said.
The city has been anticipating needing the work. They budgeted $400,000 for paving last year, and the curbs and sidewalks are being paid for with a $2 million streetscape grant through the Mississippi Development Authority. Gulf Regional Planning Commission provided $500,000 to re-grade 20th Avenue at the entrance of the new CTA transit center located in the old Gulfport library building.
The expectation is for large crowds of people in the downtown area, not only on Aug. 29 but for years to come.
“It’s exciting for many of us when we just see a new fish in the tank,” McCarty said. “Because all of these moments and steps towards the opening of the aquarium are signifying ‘this is happening,’ and I think that excitement is being felt across the city and across the area.”
Tickets for the aquarium can be purchased at msaquarium.org.
