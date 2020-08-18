Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; Final vote scheduled for September

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Flag Commission selected their top five flag designs Tuesday morning. The five selected will now be made into flags with a final vote on the winning flag taking place on September 2.
The flag selected on September 2 will head to the November ballot and must be approved by a majority vote. If it does, it will become the next state flag of Mississippi.
If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.
Friday, the commission selected the top 9 designs which were put on the MDAH website. Mississippians were allowed the chance to vote for their favorite design in a non-binding poll.
Over 90,000 votes were cast.
