Egg Bowl set for Nov. 28 in revised SEC schedule

(WLBT) - The Southeastern Conference announced its revised schedule for the abbreviated 2020 football season on Monday evening.
Ole Miss Schedule
- 9/26 vs Florida
- 10/3 at Kentucky
- 10/10 vs Alabama
- 10/17 at Arkansas
- 10/24 vs Auburn
- 10/31 at Vanderbilt
- 11/7 BYE
- 11/14 vs South Carolina
- 11/21 at Texas A&M
- 11/28 vs Mississippi State
- 12/5 at LSU
Mississippi State Schedule
- 9/26 at LSU
- 10/3 vs Arkansas
- 10/10 at Kentucky
- 10/17 vs AlabamaTexas A&M
- 10/24 BYE
- 10/31 at Alabama
- 11/7 vs Vanderbilt
- 11/14 vs Auburn
- 11/21 at Georgia
- 11/28 at Ole Miss
- 12/5 vs Missouri
