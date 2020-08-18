Egg Bowl set for Nov. 28 in revised SEC schedule

Erroll Thompson reacts to sacking John Rhys Plumlee in the 2019 Egg Bowl. (Source: Josh Berrian)
By Trey Mongrue | August 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 8:26 AM

(WLBT) - The Southeastern Conference announced its revised schedule for the abbreviated 2020 football season on Monday evening.

Ole Miss Schedule

- 9/26 vs Florida

- 10/3 at Kentucky

- 10/10 vs Alabama

- 10/17 at Arkansas

- 10/24 vs Auburn

- 10/31 at Vanderbilt

- 11/7 BYE

- 11/14 vs South Carolina

- 11/21 at Texas A&M

- 11/28 vs Mississippi State

- 12/5 at LSU

Mississippi State Schedule

- 9/26 at LSU

- 10/3 vs Arkansas

- 10/10 at Kentucky

- 10/17 vs AlabamaTexas A&M

- 10/24 BYE

- 10/31 at Alabama

- 11/7 vs Vanderbilt

- 11/14 vs Auburn

- 11/21 at Georgia

- 11/28 at Ole Miss

- 12/5 vs Missouri

