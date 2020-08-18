Biloxi Dog Park users make facility their pet project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The City of Biloxi's Dog Park has been around for about seven years, and recently those who use it the most have banded together to make sure the park does "go the dogs."
The canine citizens there now have some extra amenities to enjoy thanks to a group of dog owners determined to make the grounds not only bearable but functional.
“We come out here to make sure there’s bags to pick up their poop and water, clean water, fresh water,” said Melanie Cowan. “A lot of people have donated money, too. The people that couldn’t actually physically help, they’ve donated money to us to buy more rocks, more dirt, more mulch.”
They’ve even put in a tarp to provide some extra shade during these dogs days of summer; however, they want something more permanent.
"We got three regular tarps and they didn't last long, so we're trying to get enough money up to do a commercial grade or some type of awning to protect us from the sun because it's brutal right now," said Robin Acevado.
She said while the city helps some with funding, most upgrades and pet perks come from this group of owners.
“That’s important that we have shade from the sun, water for our dogs, maybe a cooling station,” Acevado added. “I consider it my therapy time. I stop what I’m doing, I come to the park. My dogs love it here.”
