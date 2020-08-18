Award-winning musician brings music to Coast kids

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Award-winning musician Sir The Baptist, whose mother is from Gulfport, wanted to develop to a creative outlet for children here on the Gulf Coast. To do so, the musician teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast.
BGCGC members lent vocals to the hip-hop anthem “Can’t Help Myself.” The children of the Boys & Girls Clubs had their vocals mixed with the likes of Estelle, MC Lyte, Saint Ashleey, Syleena Johnson, and Ann Nesby to create the final cut.
BGCGC members who attended summer camp at the club were also invited to participate in a music video for the song. The music video was shot at BGCGC’s Qatar Center in Pass Christian.
Sir The Baptist said providing a creative outlet for kids is important,
“An audible escape is really necessary for kids because they really dive into the music and it becomes them,” he said. “It gives us a chance to step away from the problems and really enjoy the music for a second.”
The new single is available on all major streaming platforms.
