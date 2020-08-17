Review cites ‘operational failures’ in Smollett prosecution

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday Feb. 24, 2020, after an initial court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. A special prosecutor in Chicago says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Marton)