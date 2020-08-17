Moss Point students start the school year off in virtual classes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point students started off the school year on Monday with a first day of school unlike any before. Instead of being in the classroom, all students in the district are participating in virtual classes.
Webcams and computers are taking the place of students sitting in desks. While there may be a few technical hurdles to overcome, teachers are stepping up to the challenge and jumping right into the lesson plan.
“I couldn’t do everything I had planned, but no teacher does in a real-time environment. A lesson plan is a plan. It might not be what you are able to do, but we got some things accomplished,” said Moss Point High School Algebra I teacher Myeshea Holmes. “My kids got homework for the first night because they got a test on Friday. First week.”
Holmes is no stranger to virtual learning and is currently an online student preparing for graduate school.
“Just like they’re taking an online math class, so am I. I start online Calc(ulus) II on Thursday. So they work hard, I’m gonna work hard. So I’m in it with them,” she said.
Away from Moss Point High School, Kreole Elementary School is having to overcome a different set of challenges. With younger students, teachers are having to help children who may be using a computer, webcam or even an email address for the first time.
“Carli, how you doing down there? You got it?” asked one teacher.
Around 75% of the students at Kreole Elementary are successfully logging into virtual school today. Principal Carol Jackson said parents are playing a crucial role for younger students.
“For that, we are super, super excited. We need the parents on board to know that we need your support and so it’s been great seeing the parental involvement this time,” Jackson said.
The Moss Point School District has distributed over 600 Chromebooks to students without a computer.
If you are still in need of a Chromebook, contact the principal of your school.
