Monday’s forecast

Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning, ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. And the dew points are in the mid 60s instead of the lower 70s. So, it’s fairly comfortable. As the sun comes up, we’ll quickly heat up with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s by this afternoon with a heat index up to about 105 degrees. Daytime heating could help a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms to pop up at times today, mainly afternoon. But, there is dry air aloft that could limit our rain coverage today. By Monday’s end, rainfall totals are expected to reach up to a half-inch with isolated higher totals possible. Rain chances look to be on the low side for Tuesday and Wednesday with generally seasonable temperatures. In the tropics, we’re tracking two tropical waves out in the Atlantic. Models suggest at least one of these could arrive in the Gulf of Mexico by this Sunday. So, this tropical activity has our attention. It’s too early to consider this activity a direct threat to the Gulf Coast. But, we’ll be watching closely as we learn more about these developing systems since they may become depressions or storms this week. So, pay extra attention and stay tuned for the latest updates. Hurricane season peaks over the next three weeks.