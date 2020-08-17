Miss. counselor shares ways to help kids cope with returning to school during a pandemic

“If your child’s school does have a mask mandate and if your child will be wearing a mask, something I would encourage you to do to help your child, regardless of your personal feelings about wearing one, is to remind them that we do it to keep others safe and remind them there are friendly faces behind the masks. On my website at www.whitney-caves.com, if you go to the post I’m helping kids manage back to school emotions and created a collection of resources. They are very simple worksheets because you do not need anything more complicated in your life, and you can use it as a weekly routine and what you can do is use them as check-in. They help children think of parts of their days that were good and parts of their days that more challenging.”