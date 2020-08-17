Hot again today. Closely watching the tropics.

We’ll easily warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, but not everyone will see the rain. We’ll cool down into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.
Slightly drier will move in on Tuesday, and this will limit our rain chances. We’re still going to be very hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity may be slightly lower. More moisture will move in by the mid to end of the week. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with highs near 90.
In the tropics, there are two tropical waves that have a decent chance of becoming a depression or storm. One is east of the Lesser Antilles and the other is near the African Coast. Some long range models that indicate that these systems could move into the Gulf sometime next week. It is far too early to know specifics with these systems, but we’ll closely watch them as they move west. We are entering the peak of hurricane season, so now is a good time to know your hurricane preparedness plan.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.