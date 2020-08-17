Hot again today. Closely watching the tropics.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves that have a decent chance of becoming a depression or storm. One is east of the Lesser Antilles and the other is near the African Coast. Some long range models that indicate that these systems could move into the Gulf sometime next week. It is far too early to know specifics with these systems, but we’ll closely watch them as they move west. We are entering the peak of hurricane season, so now is a good time to know your hurricane preparedness plan.