Gulfport SportsPlex requiring social distancing, more precautions as it hosts games

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Out on the baseball diamond, it is a bit easier for players to keep a safe distance from one another but for fans it can be more challenging.
That’s why Governor Reeves issued an executive order on Friday, limiting attendance to two fans per player.
On Sunday, the Gulfport Sportsplex held its final baseball games of the season, with parents and fans keeping a safe social distance while cheering on their teams.
“Everybody’s been very happy, very much in agreement, doing the right thing,” said parent Emily Hughes. “Everyone’s been very happy. I haven’t heard any complaints. We’ve kind of just stayed in our own little groups. Keep our space and just stay with our families that we come in.”
Hughes has spent the summer traveling to baseball games and said she has not noticed the same amount of precautions at other complexes like the ones in place at the Gulfport SportsPlex.
“It wasn’t quite as stringent as it is along the Gulf Coast, but our numbers along the Gulf Coast have also been higher. So you have to keep that in mind, too,” said Hughes.
The bleachers are closed at the Gulfport Sportsplex, making fans set up their own chairs to help keep families in smaller groupings. The water fountains are also temporarily closed. But the biggest measures being taken, said coaches, are the amount of cleaning that is now required.
“We have to bleach it down twice a week, mandatory by the actual city,” said coach Jeremy Amey. “That’s the biggest difference. Also making sure we have sanitizer available on the field, dugouts, restrooms, pretty much anywhere you go.”
For parents, it’s all worth it to see their child up to bat at home plate.
“From a parent’s perspective, my child is extremely social... so not being in school was very difficult for him,” said Hughes. “So being able to still have baseball, see his friends, interact, even though it was a little different, was a life saver. It was huge.”
The limitation on the number of fans at sporting events will also be in effect for high school sports this fall.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.