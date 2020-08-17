Gulf Islands Waterpark ends season early due to COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Islands Waterpark ended its season Sunday after much of its high school and college workforce ended up in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.
General Manager Mark Moore told WLOX News Now there was never an active outbreak among staff at the water park, but after many workers ended up in quarantine after going back to school the park did not have enough lifeguards to remain open.
“At some point, you can no longer move forward and we simply could not operate the park any longer,” Moore said.
Gulf Islands usually closes weekday operations once Coast schools are back in session, opening weekends until Labor Day.
Like every business, Moore said the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges this summer, including added safety measures for guests and staff and along with a much shorter season.
“We didn’t set any records, but we knew going in this would be a year where we just wanted to make it to next year, and we’ll reopen next year,” Moore said.
Gulf Islands is already planning for Summer 2021 and will begin selling season passes for next year on Black Friday.
