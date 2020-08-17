Deep-cleaning business started, and sees continued success, due to COVID-19

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Turning a COVID negative into a business positive is what two men decided to do as they opened a small disinfecting business that’s already seeing big dividends.
Bryan Bounds and Tommy Krumland did a 90-day anti-COVID spray-down at Ocean Springs City Hall a few days ago. It’s just one of several clients and jobs they’ve had since they started a local office with EVO Armor.
“It uses no heavy chemicals, no heavy toxins, and the real science behind it, the real secret behind it is because it uses real organic compounds to kill, and it’s a mechanical kill, so that’s how it’s able to achieve that 90 days versus just a disinfectant just a one time kill,” Krumland said.
That’s also why this isn’t a one-and-done gig for Krumland and Bounds, who were both looking for new opportunities after the pandemic hit.
“We did believe in the product. We still believe in the product. So here’s an opportunity to make money but we’re also helping people,” Krumland said.
They see EVO Armor as a cleaning and sanitizing solution not only for COVID-19 but for other germs lurking in all those hidden nooks and crannies out there.
“The same antimicrobial kills the flu, it kills parvo, it kills COVID, it kills herpes and all kinds of bacterias, funguses, molds. It’s going to create a lot less disruption, so you’re not going to have to shut down the schools, the business, etc., to have some company come in to apply their product. We come in once, that protection Is there for 90 days,” Krumland said.
What they hope is a new career path that’ll last even longer.
So far, they’ve done work with the city of Ocean Springs and the University of Southern Mississippi and a few local fire departments, just to name a few.
