Coast casino closed but expected to reopen later today

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Phones went unanswered Monday morning at a Biloxi casino after reports that it was closed.
Boomtown Casino, which is owned and operated by Penn National Gaming, closed just after midnight Monday.
The company’s Regional Director of Compliance told WLOX that the casino closed at 12:30 a.m. Monday “because of an issue” and will reopen in the afternoon. The Mississippi Gaming Commission later confirmed that there was an issue with the casino’s sprinkler system that is being repaired.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.