Bay St. Louis to seek RESTORE Act funds to grow downtown parking

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Bay St. Louis may have new development on the way to the downtown area, but the proposed project isn’t set in stone just yet.
Downtown Bay St. Louis can get pretty busy, and the city has come up with a new project to further promote economic development. The city wants to add an additional level to the parking garage off Court Street.
Right now the garage has two levels with 125 spaces. The expansion would add roughly 30 spaces primarily for golf carts.
“People from afar with limited parking spaces as there is, especially during festivals or Second Saturday, you’re pretty limited on where you can park. Unless it’s just at the building down there or along the beach. If there’s more I think we would have a lot more business,” said cosmetic artist Taija O’Farrell.
The city estimates the improvements to cost $2 million, and Tuesday the council will consider asking for BP money through the RESTORE Act to pay for 80% of the cost.
WLOX spoke with other business owners off-camera who understand this is only step one and it won’t happen right away, but if it is approved, they believe it will truly help the area.
