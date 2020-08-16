VIDEO: Woman saved from burning house in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was saved from a burning house in McComb on Saturday.
A man named Kenyonta Addison was driving when he noticed smoke filling the air at a nearby house.
“I didn’t know what was going on at first,” Kenyonta said. “I was just [on] Live when I turned the camera around and I was like ‘Man, it’s something smoking up here. "
Kenyonta was on Facebook Live as he captured smoke coming from the rooftop of a house. He immediately pulled over.
Kenyonta exited his car and noticed several other people standing outside. He then asked them if anyone was on the inside of the house.
“They was like, ‘I don’t know if she in there or not.’ So, they knocking on the door. I was like I’m not knocking, I just walked straight in the house.”
In the video, Kenyonta and the others can be heard entering the house telling the woman her house was on fire.
The woman appeared to be confused as she was reading a book completely unaware of what was going on. Kenyonta said when he entered the house, even he was unable to see or smell smoke.
Due to his courage to immediately enter the house, the woman escaped before there was any real danger. First responders later showed up and worked to contain the fire.
Before Kenyonta left the scene, he gave the woman a hug and told her “God bless you.”
