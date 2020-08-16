Saucier business holds cookout for frontline workers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Off Highway 49 in Saucier, grilling started early Saturday morning at Captain Wil’s Land and Sea.
Boxes were filled with BBQ chicken, sausage, potato salad, baked beans and other items - all for hungry frontline workers.
The free meals were a sign of gratitude for those that are often forgotten.
Owner Wil Phenice said, “Everything they do every day selflessly. They go out regardless of COVID-19 or anything else. They go out to do what needs to be done to take care of us. It’s only fair we try to do something to try and take care of them.”
The goal was to show love not to just some frontline workers, but all. All that most people forget about.
“Not just the typical frontline workers but all frontline workers,” said Phenice. “The ones who respond to the accident on the highway to the guy who fixes the pothole.”
And the local frontline workers say this type of generosity is ordinary at the food store.
“This is something that they do,” Zak Layton with the Harrison County Fire Department said. “They are very thankful and helpful people. And we are fortunate to have them in our county.”
The sign of thanks can also be found with some of Captain Wil’s regular customers.
“We got folks that will come up and say I want to donate 20 bucks, just to be a part and help out.” said Phenice,
Some of the food that was cooked and handed out was also donated by local businesses.
For frontline workers that missed out on the cookout, Captain Wil’s Land and Sea offers a 10% discount.
