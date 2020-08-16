Preseason Gridiron 2020: East Central Hornets

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The recent success of the East Central football program is undeniable. A south state championship in 2017 and a south state appearance in 2018 is tough to top. But now, the Hornets transition into the Eric Collins era after Seth Smith’s departure for Pearl River Community College. With Collins’ more-than-polished coaching resumé, the Hornets’ confidence, and expectations, have not faltered.
The first game of East Central’s season on September 4 will also be head coach Eric Collins’ first game as a Hornet. Navigating through the roller coaster that was the 2020 off-season was no easy task, but Collins has been more than pleased with his team’s response to tough times.
“I think our guys have done a fantastic job. I could not have asked anything more of them, especially under the circumstances, it was crazy times,” Collins said. “We tried to do Zoom meetings, virtual classrooms, we tried to get as much football in as we could. Our guys seemed to adapt to whatever we asked them to do, and they’ve done a phenomenal job. I could not be prouder of them.”
While he gives credit to his players for adjusting well, his players give credit right back to him.
“He’s done a great job coming into his first year at East Central,” senior defensive end Kaden Smith said. “He’s really adapted to this school, he’s found himself in this school, and he’s found our football team. We’re going to be really good.”
“Nothing’s changed. Coach Collins brought the same energy that coach Smith did, and we just rolled into another summer,” senior wide receiver Cayden Fant said.
After an important off-season that followed an uneventful spring due to the virus, the Hornets’ identity is yet to be set in stone.
“I hope our identity is to be tough and hard-nosed. But until we put those pads on and knock helmets, I can’t tell you what our identity is going to be,” Collins said. “I think I know, I hope I know, but until next Thursday and the coming weeks, we’re going to have to develop that.”
What they look like on the field might not be clear, but where they want to be come November certainly is.
“I want to win a district championship,” Collins said. “They picked us to finish, like, 5th, but I want to win it all, and I think our kids want to win it all.”
They sure do.
“State championship,” Fant said when asked of his goals this season.
“State championship for sure,” said Smith.
