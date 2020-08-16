200-pound pumpkin harvests in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Months before the typical pumpkin harvesting period, one Harrison County man decided to bring in his giant pumpkin, weighing in at about 200 pounds and 27 inches in diameter.
67-year-old Kenneth Hilliard has been working on growing a giant for almost three years now. But, Hilliard is no stranger to growing other fruits and vegetables in his backyard. He just wanted a challenge.
“I’ve seen them advertised on TV, these giant ones,” said Hilliard. “Well hell, I can do that too, pardon my French.”
However, he didn’t expect a seed planted back in June to turn into his first big gourd.
“This came out looking like footballs and progressed outward.” said Hilliard.
Hilliard said it was hard enough growing the fruit but maintaining it as it grew larger was worse.
“I put straw underneath it and rolled it about every month or so to keep the bottom from rotting,” said Hilliard.
As for what he wanted to do with the pumpkin, Hilliard wanted to give it away instead of using it for himself.
“They say oh you can make a lot of pumpkin pies out of it,” said Hilliard. “You don’t realize, once they start getting that big they’re just no good to eat. I don’t know why. They just don’t taste as good as the little pumpkins.”
