381 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Sunday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 381 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths reported Sunday by state health officials.
In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 61 new cases and no new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties.
As of Aug. 15, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Harrison County (33), Jackson County (13), Stone County (6), Pearl River County (5), Hancock County (3), and George County (1).
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 15 at 6pm, there have been a total of 72,136 cases investigated, which includes 1,786 probable cases. There have been 2,084 deaths investigated, including 80 probable deaths.
*The graphics in this story will be updated once they’re available on the MSDH website.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Hospitalizations
As of Aug. 14, there were 963 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections and 321 patients in ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.
Recoveries
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 4,290 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Aug. 14. In all, 892 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of Aug. 14, a total of 536,310 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 518,057 PCR tests and 18,253 antibody tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 70,464 tests as of Aug. 14. Of those, 7,899 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.