MACJC to make “major” announcement Monday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - After the NJCAA announced it would move most fall sports to the spring semester back in July, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges abstained from the vote, and later decided to begin its fall football season on October first.
While that is still the plan, Monday should be a day fans have circled on their calendars.
MACJC commissioner Steven Martin sent out a release saying he will make an announcement regarding the future of the MACJC on Monday, at 10 am central time. Commissioner Martin describes the announcement as a ‘major’ one, and he will also be joined by a group of the MACJC’s players and coaches. You can stream the press conference at mississippijuco.com.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.