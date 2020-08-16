Hurricane Camille’s memorial site might be moving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, the Coast will take time to remember the lives and memories taken by Hurricane Camille 51 years ago.
And at the same time, The people who vividly remember the storm’s deadly blow are also hoping that one of the most popular memorial sites for the storm won’t be just a memory itself.
Hurricane Camille killed 172 people in the state and 256 across the United States.
It was particularly devastating for the Coast. If it weren’t for the memorial in Biloxi, not many would know about the past.
The memorial is here largely because of former civil defense directors Wade and Julia Guice.
“They became extremely involved in the recovery effort,” said their daughter, Judy Guice. “And more importantly, in learning the lessons of Camille and what we could do as a community and other similar instances to avoid as much destruction and death as possible.”
And the memorial is important to her.
“The memorial does have a personal spot in my heart,” said Guice. “Not only was it my mother’s project, so to speak, but I actually had a grand-nephew that was baptized in the water during the time. So that’s just how important it is to our family. You know, this is holy land.”
The property is owned by the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, on the cite of its former church building that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. The Guices were members of the church.
For years, the church has been trying to sell the property, but now has become more aggressive in its marketing.
And that means, the memorial will eventually have to be moved.
“We’re hoping that we can find a good partner that we can pass this memorial to,” said Paul Tisdale, with the church’s administration. “And they would maintain it in a little better condition than the church has been able to do.”
That site possibly could be the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum. In fact, the museum is currently working to secure a grant and individual donations to pay for it.
But regardless, Tisdale said the memorial is destined to stay in the city.
“This is part of Biloxi and its history,” said Tisdale. “I feel certain it will stay. I see no reason why it would go anywhere else. So, still in the city, just not at this location.”
