CSX closing multiple railroad crossings in Ocean Springs

“While this type of track work is only conducted every 7-10 years, it is important for the safety of the community, our operations and CSX employees. This track work is scheduled as part of a system-wide process using specialized equipment that travels across the country, not just along the CSX network so unfortunately, we do not have the flexibility that we may have if the work was being conducted by local teams. We do our best to work safely and expediently to minimize the impact to communities in which we operate and apologize for any inconveniences. Notification was made in advance and should take no more than four days to complete in Ocean Springs.”