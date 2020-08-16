Coast photographer Alex North immortalized through his art

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - You may not know his face, but you have more than likely seen his art.
Alex North spent years capturing breathtaking images of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And although the 57-year-old photographer recently passed away, his view of our coastal beauty lives on through his body of work.
Singing River Health System recently renovated the second floor of Ocean Springs Hospital and administrators felt the best way to bring life to the halls was to tap into that treasure trove of North’s photography.
“We were looking for something that had a balance between bold and peaceful at the same time,” Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond said. “We were just blown away how they just reached out and grabbed you.”
And it’s not just for patients and visitors. Hospital employees say seeing North’s photography every day has helped them during a time when life is more challenging than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The reason why this one right here is my favorite is because I was taking a patient out one time and he asked me if I could stop at this picture. He said, ’Can I pray for you?’ And [he said] he hopes I have a very long successful career and he will think of me the rest of his days,” registered nurse Hayley Gibbs recalled. “Ever since then, this has been my favorite picture.”
For other workers, North’s pictures take them back in time.
“I was active duty and military,” said registered nurse Annette Rose. “I used to go on boats all the time, so I love the water and I love going out on boats.”
Almost everyone agrees the pictures brighten the hospital space, and offer a different perspective on life.
“You know, the hospital is not a fun place to be. It’s not a happy place to be. So I feel like having some paintings instead of a plain wall just makes them feel a little more comfortable,” said registered nurse Hannah Swiney. “So I thank him for seeing the coast and letting us see the coast through his eyes.”
