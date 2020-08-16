American Idol set to host live virtual auditions nationwide

Do you have what it takes to become the next American Idol? An all-new season of the hit reality show will premier on WLOX ABC in the spring of 2021. But before that happens, auditions need to take place across the country.
During this season’s first round of auditions, “American Idol” will use custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.
Beginning Aug. 10, “Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.
The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.
“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):
- Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)
- Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)
- Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)
- Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)
- Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)
- Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)
- Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)
- Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)
- Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)
- Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)
- Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)
- Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)
- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)
- Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)
- Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)
- Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)
- Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)
- Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)
To sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. There you will find more details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions. Remember, you must be between 15 – 28 years old to audition.
NOTE: If you can’t make the August 26th date for Mississippi contestants, you are allowed to register for any “Idol Across America” date that works with your schedule. The producers don’t want to miss out on any potential superstars from our area!
Need a little encouragement before your audition? Check out this great advice from last season’s winner, Just Sam.
