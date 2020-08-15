Southern Miss Goes Through First Scrimmage Saturday Morning in The Rock

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - With just under three weeks until its 2020 season opener, the Southern Miss football team went through its first full-team scrimmage Saturday morning at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The 90-minute scrimmage gave fifth-year coach Jay Hopson his first opportunity to see his team participate in game-like situations since last January’s Armed Forces Bowl. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Eagles did not have spring practice.
Following the workout, Hopson praised his defense and cited their tackling improvement as the practice progressed. His thoughts also included a solid offensive day, despite the team’s first chance to scrimmage live in many months.
In the scrimmage, freshman Frank Gore, Jr. led the rushing attack for the Golden Eagles with 67 yards on six carries, while graduate transfer Grayson Gunter caught three passes for 32 yards, including a 24-yard reception across the middle from Jack Abraham.
Abraham threw for 58 yards on 8-of-13 passing with two interceptions, while Tate Whatley finished the day 6-for-12 for 32 yards and one pick.
“Offensively, we had things going but there would be a penalty or a critical mistake that would get us behind the chains, which was tough at times,” said Hopson. “I did think Frank Gore made some good runs and Don Ragsdale did some good things, while Steven Anderson had some power runs at midfield.”
On the defensive side, the Golden Eagles tallied three interceptions coming from Zach Portlock, Natrone Brooks and Ky’el Hemby. Hopson said the quarterbacks had a pretty good day, but the defenders made some nice places in the scrimmage.
“They did not throw bad,” said Hopson of the Golden Eagle quarterbacks. “Give those DB’s some credit, because they got their hands in there and caused some tipped balls and picked off some passes.”
The Golden Eagles return to practice Sunday and then will take Monday off as fall classes begin.
Southern Miss opens the regular season Thursday, Sept. 3, against South Alabama and season tickets are still available by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com or by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418 during normal business workdays.
Southern Miss Football Scrimmage Stats (8/15/20) Unofficial (Does not include goal line and 2-minute drill stats)
Rushing (not including QBs) – Dee Baker 5-10; Steven Anderson 6-15; Antavious Willis 2-3; Don Ragsdale 8-15; Frank Gore, Jr. 6-67; Darius Maberry 2-6; Jimmy Haywood 3-10; Tyler Kennedy 2-11; Naricuss Driver 1-0; Demarcus Jones 2-8.
Passing – Jack Abraham 8-13-2, 58 yards; Tate Whatley 6-12-0, 23 yards; Jack Walker 0-3-1 0 yards; Trey Lowe 0-1-0 0 yards.
Receiving – Tim Jones 2-16; Grayson Gunter 3-32; Naricuss Drive 2-5; Steven Anderson 1-7; Marquis McCoy 3-10; Jason Brownlee 1-10; Don Ragsdale 1-(-1); Brad Dennis 1-2.
Field Goals – Briggs Bourgeois 3-3 (35, 34, 25); Andrew Stein 0-2 (48, 27).
Defensive Standouts – Zach Portlock (INT, TFL, Sack); Hayes Maples (FR); Dominic Quewon (Sacks 2); Freddie Hartz (FR, Sack); Tyrek Moody (PBU); Avery White (TFL, Sack); Garrett Crawford (Sack); Natrone Brooks (INT); Ky’el Hemby (INT).