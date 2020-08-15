Residents say new list of state flag designs step in right direction

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that the list of possible Mississippi state flag designs has been narrowed to nine, the analysis is on.
“That one’s really smart,” said Laci Wainscott as she looked at a printed copy of the selections put out by the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.
“To me, I like the idea of the magnolias and I like the idea of the state flag,” added McHenry resident Shelli Weston.
“I think the magnolia flower really stands out because it represents Mississippi. It’s our flower, our state flower,” added Kimberly Nettles
It doesn’t matter to Nettles which one makes the final cut. She just wants one that is inclusive, not exclusive.
“I think that we need a flag that represents Mississippi,” she said. “And if we have the rebel flag, that really doesn’t show the diverse that we have in the state. So I think we need something that can represent everybody - that everybody can feel comfortable with.”
The commission is charged with finding a flag with strong symbolism while being simple enough that a child can recreate it.
The majority of the flag choices promote the magnolia flower or tree in some fashion.
Weston said she wants to make sure several criteria are met.
“The most important thing to me is that it would have similar colors as to what we have now,” she said. “I think the ‘In God We Trust’ is important because it’s part of our state seal. I like the idea of the magnolias. Of course, I want it to when people see it, they automatically know Mississippi.”
Her son Witt Weston said the flag should represent the character of the state.
“It shows how we stand as a state,” he said. “It shows what we believe in and what we signify.”
Wainscott said the flag needs to be on point.
“No one wants a misinterpretation of their state because it makes our state look bad if our state has a bad history behind it,” she said. “Some people don’t like change and it’s all very relative, but I think it’s a good step toward what’s next.”
The commission will select the final five next Tuesday and those five will be made into flags.
The final decision will be made by Sept. 2.
