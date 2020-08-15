Pelicans part ways with Alvin Gentry

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - Much like this past season, the Alvin Gentry era was full of ups and downs in New Orleans. The Pelicans made the playoffs just once in the last five seasons, losing in the conference semi-finals in 2018 to the eventual champion Warriors. As of Saturday, the Gentry era is officially over.
The team released a statement late Saturday morning announcing that Gentry had been relieved of his duties as head coach. The 65-year-old veteran posted a below .500 winning percentage in New Orleans, with a 175-225 overall record. Being the head man for the franchise was no easy task, as Gentry had to transition between general managers, the fallout of the end of the Anthony Davis era, as well as injury troubles that plagued the team this season. After starting the year 6-22, the team rallied to fight their way into the NBA restart bubble, but fell flat, losing four of their first six games.
Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said, “I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community. The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”
