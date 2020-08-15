Pelicans part ways with Alvin Gentry

The team released a statement late Saturday morning announcing that Gentry had been relieved of his duties as head coach. The 65-year-old veteran posted a below .500 winning percentage in New Orleans, with a 175-225 overall record. Being the head man for the franchise was no easy task, as Gentry had to transition between general managers, the fallout of the end of the Anthony Davis era, as well as injury troubles that plagued the team this season. After starting the year 6-22, the team rallied to fight their way into the NBA restart bubble, but fell flat, losing four of their first six games.