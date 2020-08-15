New drink business opens up in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As businesses struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19, one Jackson County drink store opened its doors to a wave of happy customers.
Along Highway 63 in northern Jackson County, 63 Nutrition has been serving nutrition drinks, loaded teas and other health items.
The idea was the brainchild of Hazel Lassabe, who wanted to better herself and her community.
“I bought these things almost every single day and I guess I just loved them and wanted to open up my own store,” she said.
Starting a new business in the middle of a pandemic caused some worry, but sales have been on the rise for a month now.
“I cannot complain,” Lassabe said. “Especially with COVID-19 going on. I figured it would’ve been slow. We have picked up every day since we’ve opened. "
The credit goes to the community.
“Everybody out here is a good support team, good community. Everybody is here to help everybody and support each other,” Lassabe said.
The colorful drinks are also a big hit with their customers.
“They’re good. They have good flavoring. We had fun and we had a good experience,” Brieana Paluk said.
With business being a success, the goal now is to hopefully add new locations sometime in the future
